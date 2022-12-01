Jason David Frank’s wife is speaking out after her husband's death last month in Texas. The actor was 49.

In an interview with People, Tammie Frank talks about the Power Rangers star’s final moments and says that his death happened during a weekend getaway where they were trying to repair their marriage.

"My name is Tammie Frank, and my husband was Jason David Frank, who tragically lost his life to suicide just last week," Tammie says. "While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else. It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family's tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason's death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband's good name slandered."

Tammie, who married Jason in 2003, shares that she had no idea that her husband was considering taking his life, and that although he suffered from depression and other mental health issues, his death was a "shock" to everyone who knew him.

"It was meant to be a fun weekend getaway, and instead, I lost the love of my life. Jason was a good man, but he was not without his demons. He was human, just like the rest of us," she says.

Tammie tells People that she and Jason initially planned to separate, but were convinced by friends that they should give their marriage another chance. In an effort to rekindle their relationship, the pair took a trip that included country music dancing. At the end of their night out, Tammie says she and Jason had a conversation about their relationship.

"We danced and stayed out at the event until the bar closed. When we got back to the hotel, Jason and I were having a heartfelt and emotional talk in his room," she recalls. "To help Jason relax and sober up before turning down to sleep, I went downstairs to get us snacks from the lobby. I must've been gone no more than 10 minutes. I went back upstairs and began knocking on the door to no answer. I knocked repeatedly and kept calling for his name to open the door."

She adds, "I don't know if the hotel staff or a guest called the police, but after I was taken downstairs by the police, they were able to open the door and found that Jason took his life. These were the 'disturbances' that has been brought up numerous times online."

Tammie is now asking fans not to make assumptions about Jason and allow her family to grieve in peace.

"All we want is to remember Jason and our happiest memories, and move on from the pain of losing a loved one. I only ask for sympathy and understanding during this difficult time," she says. "To all the fans and supporters of Jason and our family, thank you for your kind words and wishes and God bless you all."

Jason’s death was confirmed on Nov. 20 by his rep. "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," said the rep. "He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed."

Jason is survived by his children, Hunter, Skye and Jacob, from his first wife, Shawna, as well as his and Tammie's daughter, Jenna.

Following the news of his passing, Jason’s Power Rangers co-stars mourned his loss on social media.

