Original Power Rangers star Amy Jo Johnson paid an emotional tribute to Jason David Frank, who died at the age of 49. During an Instagram Live session on Monday, Johnson, who played Kimberly, the pink Power Ranger, began to cry as she remembered her friend while sitting next to a microphone and a keyboard.

"I don’t know, just thinking about Jason a lot and I hope you guys are OK,” she told the fans who were tuned in. "I know how much you guys miss him. It's just so sad today. It's really sad. I know all of you are so sad. It just really stinks, right?"

Johnson said that she wanted to create a space for fans mourning the loss of Frank to come together.

"I know that you all meant so much to him, as you all know," she added. "I’m thinking about all of you guys and sending you all love."

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star had a message for the followers who may be dealing with depression.

"And I hope anybody out there who's feeling depressed and sad or lost or, like, there’s no other way, just know that there is and please reach out for help," she said.

Johnson spent the remainder of the 17-minute Instagram Live session singing a series of songs, because "Jason always really liked my singing."

Before signing off, Johnson noted that she was really going to miss her friend and former co-star and honored him one last time.

"He was such a force and such a bright, bright, crazy, wild, funny light," she said. "I just can’t even believe it."

Frank’s family confirmed the news that he died on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, it is true," the rep told People. "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being."

The statement added, "He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed."

The cause of death has not been confirmed. Following the news of Frank’s death, Johnson and more Power Rangers stars paid tribute.

"Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique," Johnson wrote next to a selfie featuring Frank. "My life just won’t be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace…"

David Yost, who played Billy Cranston, the blue Power Ranger, also honored his co-star.

"My complicated friend You had my heart on day one So intelligent, so funny, so energetic A light so bright, a force like no other You shaped & transformed so many lives I know you can now see the truth of the glory that is you. Thank you, thank you, thank you. ♥️," he wrote.

Walter E. Jones, who played Zach Taylor, the black Ranger wrote, "Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank🙏🏾. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family. #jasondavidfrank #jdf #walterejones #greenranger #whiteranger #mmpr #maythepowerprotectyou #tommy."

