Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez Are 'Seeing Each Other,' Says Source

Jason Momoa is seeing Eiza Gonzalez following his split from Lisa Bonet. A source tells ET that the pair started as friends but always had an "underlying chemistry."

"Jason and Eiza started as friends, but always had an underlying chemistry," the source shared. "They are seeing each other and things are casual right now. They're having a good time."

Momoa was previously photographed attending the premiere of Gonzalez's movie, Ambulance, last month, although they did not walk the red carpet together.

The news comes just four months after Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, announced they were separating after 20 years together.

In a joint statement at the time, Bonet and Momoa explained, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage."

"We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," they continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children," he concluded. "Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail J & L."

Shortly thereafter, a source told ET that the pair had been "struggling in their relationship for quite some time."

"When Jason was away filming Aquaman 2, their differences and issues were heightened," the source said. "He was gone for a while and it definitely put additional stress on their relationship."

The source added that Momoa and Bonet "still have love for each other and respect one another."

Despite their split, Momoa, who shares Lola, 14 and Nakoa-Wolf, 13 with Bonet, has maintained that their family is still very much intact.

In March, the Aquaman actor and his two kids stepped out to support Zoë Kravitz, Bonet's daughter with Lenny Kravitz, at the premiere of The Batman in New York City.

"We're just so proud," he told ET of Kravitz, his step-daughter. "Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here...It's still family, you know?"

