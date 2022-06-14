Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez' romance has come to an end. While ET confirmed back in early May that the two were seeing each other, it appears to have only been a spring fling.

A source now tells ET that Momoa and Gonzalez are "both busy with work commitments and their own lives."

"Things between Jason and Eiza were always pretty casual," the source adds. "Jason is very focused on his career right now. They realized they're both different and looking for different things."

Momoa was romantically linked to Gonzalez following his split from wife Lisa Bonet. ET's source said at the time that the 42-year-old Aquaman star and the 32-year-old actress started out as friends but always had an "underlying chemistry."

As for how Bonet, 54, felt about Momoa's romance, a source later told ET that the two, who were together for 20 years before going their separate ways in January, "are still committed to being friends for the sake of their family."

The source added, "They both want each other to be happy."

