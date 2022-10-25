Jason Momoa Bares His Butt in Thong-Style Loin Cloth on Fishing Trip

Jason Momoa made quite a fashion statement during a recent boat excursion with friends, rocking a loin cloth and baring his behind.

"Sunday funday," Momoa wrote on Instagram, sharing a carousel of images that included a picturesque rainbow over the ocean while he held up an aluminum bottle of his Mananalu water. In another shot, the actor proudly shows off a large Aku fish and says that he'll be enjoying "dried aku all week."

In a video from the fishing charter, Momoa shows his full backside as he reels in a catch -- while his pals all appear to remain clothed in more typical beachwear.

Jason Momoa / Instagram

Last month, the actor boarded a plane to New Zealand to presumably begin production on his new Apple TV+ series, Chief of War. The show is said to follow an epic telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.

The 43-year-old star recently made headlines when he made a dramatic change to his appearance, shaving off the sides of his signature long locks and debuted a tribal tattoo on the side of his head. In revealing the new look, Momoa used his platform to draw attention to the environmental harm of single-use plastics.

See the moment from his epic haircut that made him visibly wince in the video below.

