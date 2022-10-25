Jason Momoa Bares His Butt in Thong-Style Loin Cloth on Fishing Trip
Jason Momoa Bares His Butt During Fishing Trip
Go Behind the Scenes of Zak Bagans' Murder House Investigation (…
Kaley Cuoco Knows Tom Pelphrey Is the ‘Right Person’ as They Exp…
'Sister Wives': Why Kody Prefers Robyn's House vs. Janelle's RV …
Actor Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
'Sister Wives': Meri Left 'Lost' and 'Empty' After Kody Suggests…
'Sister Wives': Kody Admits He Lied to Christine About Custody L…
'America's Got Talent' Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44
Megyn Kelly Grieves Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58
Matthew Perry Recalls Going to Rehab After Filming Monica and Ch…
Megyn Kelly Teared Up While Watching 'Bombshell'
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Are Pregnant With Their First Baby T…
‘House of the Dragon’ Finale: Fans Freak Out Over Shocking Death
Jason Momoa Bares His Butt During Fishing Trip
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Go to War Against Ea…
Matthew Perry Opens Up About Addiction, Near-Death Experience Ah…
Leslie Jordan Talks Recreating Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look (E…
'Ellen' Breakout Star Sophia Grace Announces She's 5 Months Preg…
Jason Momoa made quite a fashion statement during a recent boat excursion with friends, rocking a loin cloth and baring his behind.
"Sunday funday," Momoa wrote on Instagram, sharing a carousel of images that included a picturesque rainbow over the ocean while he held up an aluminum bottle of his Mananalu water. In another shot, the actor proudly shows off a large Aku fish and says that he'll be enjoying "dried aku all week."
In a video from the fishing charter, Momoa shows his full backside as he reels in a catch -- while his pals all appear to remain clothed in more typical beachwear.
Last month, the actor boarded a plane to New Zealand to presumably begin production on his new Apple TV+ series, Chief of War. The show is said to follow an epic telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.
The 43-year-old star recently made headlines when he made a dramatic change to his appearance, shaving off the sides of his signature long locks and debuted a tribal tattoo on the side of his head. In revealing the new look, Momoa used his platform to draw attention to the environmental harm of single-use plastics.
See the moment from his epic haircut that made him visibly wince in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jason Momoa Reveals New Head Tattoo After Shaving Off His Long Hair
Jason Momoa, James Corden Hilariously Try Tortilla Slap Challenge
Why Jason Momoa Says He Won't Star in a 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff
Related Gallery