News

Jason Momoa Bares His Butt in Thong-Style Loin Cloth on Fishing Trip

By Sophie Schillaci‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
26:55

Jason Momoa Bares His Butt During Fishing Trip

17:17

Go Behind the Scenes of Zak Bagans' Murder House Investigation (…

02:55

Kaley Cuoco Knows Tom Pelphrey Is the ‘Right Person’ as They Exp…

02:43

'Sister Wives': Why Kody Prefers Robyn's House vs. Janelle's RV …

02:27

Actor Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

03:39

'Sister Wives': Meri Left 'Lost' and 'Empty' After Kody Suggests…

04:18

'Sister Wives': Kody Admits He Lied to Christine About Custody L…

02:13

'America's Got Talent' Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44

02:41

Megyn Kelly Grieves Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58

01:56

Matthew Perry Recalls Going to Rehab After Filming Monica and Ch…

03:16

Megyn Kelly Teared Up While Watching 'Bombshell'

03:17

Tarek and Heather El Moussa Are Pregnant With Their First Baby T…

03:47

‘House of the Dragon’ Finale: Fans Freak Out Over Shocking Death

03:06

Jason Momoa Bares His Butt During Fishing Trip

02:54

'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Go to War Against Ea…

02:40

Matthew Perry Opens Up About Addiction, Near-Death Experience Ah…

01:31

Leslie Jordan Talks Recreating Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look (E…

03:01

'Ellen' Breakout Star Sophia Grace Announces She's 5 Months Preg…

Jason Momoa made quite a fashion statement during a recent boat excursion with friends, rocking a loin cloth and baring his behind. 

"Sunday funday," Momoa wrote on Instagram, sharing a carousel of images that included a picturesque rainbow over the ocean while he held up an aluminum bottle of his Mananalu water. In another shot, the actor proudly shows off a large Aku fish and says that he'll be enjoying "dried aku all week." 

In a video from the fishing charter, Momoa shows his full backside as he reels in a catch -- while his pals all appear to remain clothed in more typical beachwear. 

Jason Momoa Fishing
Jason Momoa / Instagram
Jason Momoa Fishing 2
Jason Momoa / Instagram
Jason Momoa Fishing 3
Jason Momoa / Instagram

Last month, the actor boarded a plane to New Zealand to presumably begin production on his new Apple TV+ series, Chief of War. The show is said to follow an epic telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.

The 43-year-old star recently made headlines when he made a dramatic change to his appearance, shaving off the sides of his signature long locks and debuted a tribal tattoo on the side of his head. In revealing the new look, Momoa used his platform to draw attention to the environmental harm of single-use plastics.

See the moment from his epic haircut that made him visibly wince in the video below. 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Jason Momoa Reveals New Head Tattoo After Shaving Off His Long Hair

Jason Momoa, James Corden Hilariously Try Tortilla Slap Challenge

Why Jason Momoa Says He Won't Star in a 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff

Related Gallery

 

 