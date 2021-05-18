Jason Momoa Goes 'On the Roam' in New Discovery Plus Docuseries 

After previously partnering with discovery+ on the documentary Future People: The Family of Donor 5114, Jason Momoa is teaming up with the streaming platform for an all-new docuseries, On the Roam. The upcoming program will follow the Aquaman star “as he searches for the fearless artists and dreamers who are the masters of their craft.”

"On the Roam is an endless quest for me to discover extraordinary people and places. I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Discovery on this journey," Momoa said in a statement.

Inspired by his own adventures of taking the road less traveled and surrounding himself with people who are masters of their own passion, the cameras will follow Momoa as he travels across the country to meet extraordinary individuals blazing their own trailer, whether it’s craftsmen, motorcycle fabricators, musicians or athletes.

By engaging with these passionate pioneers, Momoa hopes to find a deeper way of seeing the world as well as celebrate those who make a difference in the world around them.



“We are so thrilled to welcome Jason to the Discovery family! He brings such fresh curiosity and has a magnetic pull to those who’ve become masters of their craft,” said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual.

“This is a series about finding your personal inspiration through exploration and immersing yourself in other people’s passions and processes. I’m incredibly excited for viewers to follow Jason’s quest and learn with him along the way.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Get Your First Look at Jason Momoa-Produced Doc 'Future People'

What's New on Discovery Plus in May

Discovery Plus: How to Watch 'Long Island Medium' and More Originals