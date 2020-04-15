Seems like Aquaman would make a more than adequate P.E. teacher! Jason Momoa is currently quarantined at home with his 12-year-old daughter, Lola, and 11-year-old son, Wolf, but the adventure-loving actor doesn't seem to be bored just yet.

"We've had a really nice time. I rarely get to be home, so it's pretty special," he says via video chat on Wednesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "There's a lot of things. We've got skateboard ramps and climbing walls and throwing tomahawks and shooting bow and arrow, so we have a little bit of space. I feel very thankful. It's just nice being home. I'm never home."

Noting that his son, Wolf, was already homeschooled before the pandemic, Momoa adds that he hasn't been able to help his kids with their schoolwork.

"The kids are doing really well. Everyone's kind of in virtual school," he explains. "They have time to check in with their friends, but I think they're really loving it. They're loving having me home and we're having a great time. We're just getting around like everybody else is. Thank god they have their teachers and much respect because it's kind of [over my head]. They don't come to me for any... I'm kind of like the P.E. coach, you know, get your a** outside, want to go rock climb, skateboard, but that's about it."

In addition to getting in some quality time with his kids, the Dune star is also looking to give back amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Having started a sustainable water company, Mananalu, to "stop the plastic pollution" by offering people an "alternative," Momoa notes that the company's strategy changed after the global pandemic.

"We're taking a lot of our supplies and we're donating to a lot of places that need it," he says. "We're donating 20,000 cans to the Navajo and Hopi families because there's a lot of places that are just not having clean water and wanting to be able to get it to first responders."

For more on how stars are giving back during these difficult times, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Exes Jennifer Lopez and Diddy Reunite for Coronavirus Fundraiser This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Drew Barrymore Admits She Has 'Cried Every Day' While Homeschooling Daughters During Pandemic

Max Greenfield Says Hilarious Homeschooling Videos With Daughter Lilly Are a 'Coping Mechanism' (Exclusive)

'That Thing You Do' Cast to Reunite for Coronavirus Fundraiser

Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart and More Take the #AllInChallenge for COVID-19 Relief

Related Gallery