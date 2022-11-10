Jason Momoa Reacts to Henry Cavill's Return as Superman (Exclusive)

Jason Momoa hit the red carpet at the premiere of his new film Slumberland without his new pet pig in hand -- although not because he didn't want to.

Momoa walked the carpet outside the AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, decked out in dark purple pajamas, and stopped to talk with ET's Matt Cohen about his new film, and his precious new porcine pal.

"This is the best premiere ever, I get to be in silk pajamas. Slumberland, get it?," Momoa said of his outfit choice.

When asked by he didn't bring the cute pig to the event, Momoa explained, "Oh, he's in Hawaii! He's a wild boar, so I couldn't bring him with me."

"I think it would've been pretty gnarly though," Momoa added with a smile.

Jason Momoa attends the Netflix's 'Slumberland' premiere at AMC Century City 15 on Nov. 9 2022 in Century City, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The actor revealed that he'd recently adopted the boar after filming his latest movie, Slumberland, with the creature, and took him home after.

"My new friend LAU LAU. or MANAPUA. we haven’t decided yet. this is why i can’t work with animals i want to bring them home," Momoa captioned of video of himself and his new boar buddy, which he posted to Instagram last week. "Wild and feral like his pops."

In Slumberland, Momoa stars as Flip, an eccentric outlaw in the world of dreams, where he helps guide a young orphan girl, Nemo (played by Marlow Barkley), through the bizarre and surreal titular Slumberland.

Nemo has a stuffed pig she holds dear, but when she enters the dreamworld of Slumberland, her stuffed pig turns into a real pig -- which was played by Momoa's new pet.

Looking back at the production, Momoa recalled his and his young co-star's playful bond.

"We just had a lot of fun, man," he shared. "Marlow's just like, she's a handful! Yeah, she's so intelligent, fun, we had a great time."

He added. "[The movie is] fun, man, I’m excited. Hopefully people will like it."

Later, Momoa gave his reaction to Henry Cavill recently confirming his return as Superman after Cavill appeared in the post-credits scene of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam. Momoa is of course also part of the DC Universe thanks to his role as Aquaman.

"It's awesome, yeah. I mean I love Henry, he's amazing," Momoa said. "Dwayne's amazing so I’m like wow, what an epic thing if that happens for DC."

Momoa also continued to tease a dream project with DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

"Because of me, and my dream, Zack Snyder a long time ago, and now, it went to Gunn. and went to my boy Safran and they're like, 'hell yeah.'"

Slumberland debuts Nov. 18 on Netflix.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

