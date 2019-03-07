Jason Momoa's Plane Forced to Land Following Fire Scare

Where's Aquaman when you need him?!

Jason Momoa's private jet made an unplanned landing on Wednesday after the aircraft reported an engine fire. According to a post by the Palm Springs Professional Firefighters Local 3601 union Instagram account, the movie star’s jet reported the incident not far from the desert community, which required them to quickly land.



Afterward, the fire department addressed the situation on the tarmac as the 39-year-old actor and the fellow passengers waited and watched.



"Half hour out of Palm Springs, and the plane wanted to start a fire," he explained in a post in his Instagram Stories. Momoa shared video of from the fire department adding, "Gotta love 'em."

A plane carrying Aquaman star Jason Momoa made an emergency landing at Palm Springs International Airport this morning.



The supposed fire on the plane “turned out to be a false alarm,” according to the fire department’s post.



According to USA Today, Momoa and six others were on their way from Los Angeles to Phoenix.



But the leading man wasn't grounded for long. He also shared video of another private jet pulling up as he and his friends prepared to depart.

Later, Momoa revealed his destination in Phoenix -- Love Cycles, a motorcycle shop that was helping him build his "dream bike."

"So the world knows we are safe and happy," he captioned a video of himself trying out the new ride. "The plane failed. [Note] to self dirtbags and savages shouldn’t ride private planes. But the Harley runs perfect."

The leading man’s travel issues come just a month after fans discovered that a clever Girl Scout in Colorado used his image to help her sell cookies, effectively rebranding Samoas cookies “Momoas.”



ET chatted with the actor and his wife, Lisa Bonet, at the 2019 Oscars about the entrepreneurial girl’s salesmanship — and Girl Scout cookies.

"I love Girl Scout cookies, I was waiting to get some free ones. I’d love some," he said, later admitting that Samoas aren’t his jam. "I want the shortbread -- and then you put those in the freezer and that’s the best way… Yeah, I just want my shortbread cookies!"



"I think he just wants his cut,” Bonet chimed in.

