Jason Oppenheim may have just found his forever. A source tells ET that the Selling Sunset star, who has been dating Marie-Lou Nurk since last year, has "never felt more serious about anyone" and is considering marriage with the model.

"He has never considered marriage in a real way before, and now he is. That conversation is still very down the line, but he’s happy with Marie-Lou," the source says.

What's more, the source notes that the pair is "on the same page when it comes to their relationship."

"They are so aligned with their goals," the source adds. "It’s the real deal and they're so doing well."

The couple met on vacation last year following the president and founder of The Oppenheim Group's emotional split from Chrishell Stause. In an August interview with People, Oppenheim opened up about the moment he first laid eyes on the Paris-based model.

Oppenheim was on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, with his twin brother, Brett, when the pair crossed paths. Calling it a "total surprise," Oppenheim, 45, told the outlet that he was having dinner with friend and embattled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson when he "just had to say hi." He said he was attracted to the fact that there was a sense of anonymity when it came to their first encounter.

"I liked that she hadn't seen the show, so she didn't really know who I was or about my relationship with Chrishell," Oppenheim said at the time. The pair was then spotted kissing while in a shopping village in Mykonos.

Not long after, they made their red carpet debut at the Day Shift premiere, where Oppenheim teased to ET that Nurk, 25, might have a role, albeit a small one, during season 6 of the hit Netflix reality show.

"I hope so. We're talking about it," Oppenheim said before egging the model along. "Yes, like a little scene," Nurk added.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jason Oppenheim Reveals How He Met New Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk

Jason Oppenheim Teases Marie-Lou's Appearance on ‘Selling Sunset’

'Selling Sunset' Star Jason Oppenheim Spotted Kissing Model in Greece

Jason Oppenheim Says He Has 'True Connection' With New Lady (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery