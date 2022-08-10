Jason Oppenheim has a new woman on his arm! The Selling Sunset star stepped onto the red carpet at the Day Shift premiere Wednesday night with model, Marie-Lou by his side. Oppenheim spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier about their relationship and Marie-Lou's possible appearance on the real estate reality series.

"Well, the new season of Selling the OC is coming out in like two weeks, which we just watched actually this last week. It was really good. I finally got a chance to watch it," Oppenheim teased. "We're just getting into filming Selling Sunset, and I don't know the details -- in a week or two I think I'll now more."

While he was tight-lipped about the show's upcoming season, he did say that he hopes the now pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa will be back.

"I'm seriously hoping that Heather's back, but we'll see," he continued. "But I'm not allowed to comment on anything specific."

Oppenheim also discussed the mother of Nick Cannon's 8th child, Bre Tiesi, joining the Oppenheim group -- and she's not the only new addition to the cast.

"So, two new women, Bre and Nicole," Oppenheim shared. "Nicole's been one of my closet friends for a decade, or more, so I could not be happier. She was almost on originally, now we finally got her. Bre, I don't know her that well. I'm just getting to know her, I've only met her a few times, but I'm definitely excited. I think she's gonna bring good real estate."

Marie-Lou may have a role on the show too, with the model sharing that viewers might be seeing her on season 6 of the hit reality TV series.

"I hope so. We're talking about it," Oppenheim said before egging the model along. "Yes, like a little scene," Marie-Lou added.

Oppenheim and Marie-Lou were first spotted together last month while on a trip to Mykonos, Greece. The pair was captured sharing a kiss while in a shopping village.

Following the sighting, a source told ET that "Jason has been seeing Marie-Lou and trying to keep things private. He is happy and doing well."

While there's been no official confirmation on the pair’s status, Oppenheim has made an appearance on the model’s Instagram Stories.

In Marie-Lou's highlights, she poses for a picture with the broker on what appears to be the roof of a lavish house. "selling sunset season 6 coming soon," she wrote over the photo.

Oppenheim’s outing with the model comes seven months after his emotional split from Selling Sunset co-star and co-worker Chrishell Stause. In December, the pair shared that they ended their relationship -- five months after making things Instagram official.

