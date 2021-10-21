Jason Sudeikis is just full of positivity. The Saturday Night Livealum is making his hosting debut this weekend, and he's bringing the trademark charm and positivity of his Ted Lasso character to the delightful promos released Thursday night.

Joined by musical guest Brandi Carlile -- as well as castmembers Alex Moffat and Chloe Fineman -- the celebrated comic actor was joyful in what he hopes to achieve with his episode.

After Moffat, Fineman and Carlile promised that the episode would be "spooky," "scary," and will "have some laughs," Sudeikis chimed in, "And if we do things right, we just might learn a little someone about ourselves along the way."

After getting some confused and doubtful glances from the others, Sudeikis shrugged and added, "Or not."

Later in the trio of promo sketches, Sudeikis led the others in a series of "positive affirmations" before guiding them all to "manifest it!" Which apparently means just concentrating as hard and loudly as possible.

Sudeikis recently spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner, and reflected on his return to Studio 8H, sharing, "I don’t know if working there for 10 years is going to be a plus or a minus."

Sudeikis began working at SNL as a sketch writer in 2003, before getting cast as a performer in 2005. He ended his run on the show in 2013. After all those years, Sudeikis says it's not even the episode itself that he's excited for the most, but rather the entire ride.

"I’m looking forward to even just the Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the writing and the read through, you know?" he said. "Because it feels like being shot out of a rocket ship and people are like, 'It’s already done?' So I’m going to savor the parts of the week that I enjoyed from working there."

Fans will get a chance to see Sudeikis make his SNL hosting debut when he takes the stage on Oct. 23. Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Emmys 2021: Jason Sudeikis on His Win and That Lorne Michaels Moment This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Mythic Quest' Gets Renewed With a Little Help From Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis on 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 and the Possibility of Season 4

'SNL' Reveals First Hosts of Season 47 -- See the Upcoming Lineup!

Lorne Michaels Teases Jason Sudeikis' Return to 'Saturday Night Live'