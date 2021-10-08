Jason Sudeikis is remembering a funny moment with Olivia Wilde. The 46-year-old actor appeared on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and recalled one of his previous times on the show that included a segment with his ex.

Sudeikis and Wilde began dating in 2011, and he popped the question a year later. They ended their engagement in November 2020, and the amicable exes share two kids, Daisy, who will turn 5 later this month, and Otis, 7.

The reminiscing began when DeGeneres revealed that Sudeikis allowed Daisy to shave off the mustache he grows for his role on Ted Lasso after filming ended.

"Just so she knew it was me. I paid her," he quipped of Daisy. "... It was one of those clippers."

The actor felt OK letting his tot take on the job, because he'd previously allowed Wilde and DeGeneres to cut his hair during a 2019 episode of the daytime talk show.

"You and Olivia cut my hair one of the last times I was here," he recalled. "Then Daisy shaved my mustache. I don't care. I'm going to have Otis wax my chest. That'll be the hardest gig of all. It's a jungle down there."

During the episode in question, DeGeneres brought out Wilde to convince Sudeikis that his hair was getting too long.

"It's long. It's the same as my hair. There's only room for one of these in our house," Wilde told Sudeikis, before leading him over to a barber chair to get his hair chopped.

Sudeikis took the moment in good fun, even after Wilde admitted that she wasn't "good with the scissors."

Following Sudeikis and Wilde's split, he was linked to his Ted Lasso co-star, Keeley Hazell, while she is now dating singer Harry Styles.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jason Sudeikis Shows Off Adorable Gift From His Daughter Daisy on 'Ted Lasso' Red Carpet (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Jason Sudeikis Gushes Over Gift Daughter Daisy Made Him for Premiere

Jason Sudeikis Opens Up About Olivia Wilde Breakup

Jason Sudeikis and 'Ted Lasso' Co-Star Keeley Hazell Show Some PDA

Related Gallery