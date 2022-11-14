Jay Leno has suffered a serious medical emergency. The 72-year-old former Tonight Show host was scheduled to perform at a financial conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, but had to pull out after a medical incident, multiple outlets report. ET has reached out to Leno's rep for comment.

"His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling," an email sent to conference attendees from the event's organizers read, according to People. "All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that the medical emergency in question was a burn to Leno's face. According to the outlet, Leno was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars, when one of the vehicles erupted into flames. The comedian is currently at a burn center, with burns to the left side of his face, though not his eye or ear, according to the outlet.

The outlet reports that Leno's scheduled appearance at The Financial Brand conference is not the only engagement he's canceled in the wake of the incident, but rather says that he's pulled out of all events for the duration of the week.

