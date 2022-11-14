Jay Leno is reportedly in good spirits following a gasoline fire that left him with severe facial burns. ET spoke with one of Leno's employees, George Swift, who shared what went down at Leno's garage over the weekend.

"It was a steam car. This steam was made by gas. It got sprayed, as a gas," Swift, who works as a mechanic at the comedian's garage, explained. "He called me, and he told me there was a fire and the fire department is coming."

Swift said that despite sustaining serious burns from the incident, Leno remained conscious.

"He's in the burn center. And yeah, he's getting the best care," he revealed.

As for what's next, Swift said that Leno is a tough guy, but recovering from the incident might take some time.

"He's a tough guy, he's going to be fine. It's nothing life-threatening," Swift assured. "He's in great spirits, but you know, it's going to take a while."

The 72-year-old former Tonight Show host shared a similar sentiment in a statement to ET, promising fans that he's OK despite the scary incident.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," Leno shared, adding that he's in stable condition.

ET has reached out to Leno's rep for further comment.

Leno's statement came after TMZ reported the comedian was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars, when one of the vehicles erupted into flames.

The Burbank Fire Department tells ET that the department was dispatched to an emergency medical call for service at the 3100 block of N. Damon Way in Burbank, California, on Saturday around at 12:28 p.m. After arriving on scene, BFD resources assessed and treated one adult male patient. The patient was transported to a local Emergency Department before receiving further treatment at a burn center for his injuries.

Leno was scheduled to perform at a financial conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, but had to pull out after a medical incident. People, who were first to report Leno's injury, published a portion of an email sent to the financial conference's attendees.

"His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling," the email read, per the outlet. "All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."

Leno has reportedly pulled out of all events he had scheduled for the duration of the week.

