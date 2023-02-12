Icons are in the house! JAY-Z and his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, made this year's Super Bowl a cool family affair.

The music mogul and his 11-year-old superstar daughter hit the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, ahead of the big game, where they met with other VIPs, shook hands, posed for photos in the end zone and generally had a great time.

The father-daughter duo rocked similar looks, with both JAY-Z and Blue Ivy donning black ensembles with printed graphics, and dark shades. Blue Ivy accessorized her look with a black ballcap.

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy arrive at the #SuperBowl.



pic.twitter.com/2h82p4rhZG — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 12, 2023

The pair entered like royalty, and were mobbed by friends, fans and others influential and important enough to also be on the field when they walked in.

In between chatting and meeting people, JAY-Z took the time to snap some pics of his little girl standing in the end zone, and beaming.

Fans on twitter couldn't get enough of Blue Ivy's magnetic star power and the quality time she was spending with her dad on such a big day.

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy in the building #SuperBowlpic.twitter.com/zTZhtNqL40 — Timothy Parker (@TimothyParkertv) February 12, 2023

BLUE IVY YOU ARE THE MOMENT https://t.co/iJZ2E5qAVk — BEYONCÉ IS HERE (@alexknowles_) February 12, 2023

Blue Ivy Carter is a STAR!!!! Grammy winning vocalist!!! https://t.co/rwysjXwbWy — Anfernee’s buttered muffin (@KRIStianMingle) February 12, 2023

blue ivy queen of super bowl has checked in! pic.twitter.com/dGGg86Wvxa — brandon (@imnotsharpie) February 12, 2023

Blue Ivy also got a lot of love from fans for her Tupac sweatshirt as well, and for her general vibe of being an effortless pop icon.

JAY-Z, meanwhile, wore a Roc Nation hoodie. As the founder of the production company, JAY-Z has been working on organizing, prepping and planning Rihanna's highly anticipated halftime show.

Some have speculated that he may even pop up and perform as a surprise guest during the show -- although there has been no official confirmation or comment on this rumor.

Super Bowl LVII airs Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. Stay tuned right here to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl content. Additionally, CBS Sports has full in-depth Super Bowl coverage.

Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Performance: Everything to Expect! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Travis and Jason Kelce's Mother, Donna, Shares Her Super Bowl Outfit

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Together For Super Bowl Amid Split Rumors

2023 Super Bowl Parties

Beyonce's First Concert in Four Years Features Blue Ivy Onstage

Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Are Nearly the Same Height!

Related Gallery