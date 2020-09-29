Jeezy certainly knows how to make his fiancée, Jeannie Mai, feel loved, even on his own birthday!

The rapper turned 43 on Monday, and while he could have easily kept all attention on himself, he knew it was going to be a big night for Jeannie, who is competing on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars. As a way to help keep her in the competition, Jeezy rented out a billboard in Los Angeles with the number to vote for Jeannie and her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong, ahead of the show's Disney Night on Monday.

"Who does that? Who gets their fiancée a billboard just to encourage people to vote for Dancing With the Stars on their birthday?" Jeannie raved, while chatting with ET via Zoom. "It's his birthday right now, and he is busy getting me a billboard to help me garner votes. I don't even know what the price tag is on that, but beyond that, just the gesture, to believe in us."

"That is the type of man he is, and I hope everyone seeing that now can understand why the mere gesture of dedicating a dance to him is the least I can do," she added. "Because he truly is the love of my life."

Jeannie dedicated her Disney Night dance -- a Viennese waltz set to "Married Life" from Up -- to Jeezy, and received a 22/30 from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. She said it was very symbolic to her life with Jeezy, who proposed to her back in March.

"Tonight's dance was different because I danced for J and I feel like something emoted out of me differently than when I am doing it just for myself," she gushed. "I don't know if I could get that same magic again."

Her dance partner, Brandon, then chimed in, saying, "Oh, you are going to get that same magic again, you will get it! It will just be different magic."

A couple that unfortunately didn't bring enough magic Monday night was Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov, who went home after landing at the bottom of the leaderboard for the third week in a row.

Tune into Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday to hear how they're feeling following the elimination, and be sure to catch DWTS' Top 13 Night next Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Jeannie and Brandon will be performing a Tango to "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes, that you won't want to miss!

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS': Judges Pounce In Savage Elimination on Disney Night!

'DWTS': Anne Heche Says She's 'Never' Going to Be in Bottom 2 Again

Carole Baskin Has This Message for Her Haters After ‘DWTS’ Elimination

Watch Jeannie’s Mai’s Mom Crash Her ‘DWTS’ Interview via FaceTime (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery