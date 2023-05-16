Summer time and the living’s easy! Jeannie Mai is ready for summer 2023 and she's spilling her sunny weather essentials with ET while celebrating the launch of Owl’s BrewTea Cocktails with the brand’s co-founders, Jennie Ripps and Maria Littlefield.

When it comes to her perfect day, The Real co-host is all about family time with her husband, Jeezy Jenkins, their daughter, Monaco, 1, and his sons, Jadarius and Shyheim, and daughter, Amra Nor.

"My favorite summer day is being outside with our kids. I love the smell of grass and being out in the sun," she says.

But before heading out to soak up some sunshine, Mai packs a few must-haves with her, including her go-to beverage.

"Give me a six pack of Owl's Brew Skinny Margaritas and I’m set. … It’s flavorful, delicious and hits the spot. ... We all deserve to feel good about what we’re drinking, even with a spike or two. As a mom, I believe this now more than ever," the Owl's Brew Chief Brand Officer shares.

Additional items in Mai's tote bag: "I always bring a great beach hat, sunglasses, and SPF. If Monaco is with me, I’ll bring a whole lot of snacks."

Other than kicking back with her family, the 44-year-old also hopes to fit in some traveling during the summer season.

"Jeezy and I are all about staycations and getting away. We have a couple places in mind already, but we already know that it’s going to include a body of water for him, and amusement park for me, (I mean the kids)," she jokes.

As for her warm weather style, the television host likes to keep it casual, while also adding a chic, fashionable touch.

"I’m not in the mood for trends lately. If I feel like wearing a baggy shirt and workout shorts, trust, I will make it look good," she explains.

You can also expect Mai to set the vibe with her summer playlist, filled with all the latest hits.

"I listen to anything that’s off of TikTok because I want to finally hear the rest of these songs!" she notes.

Owl's Brew Boozy Teas are vegan and made with fresh-brewed organic tea. Their new tea cocktail flavors include Green Tea & Passionfruit with Vodka, Blackberry Half & Half with Vodka, Black Tea & Pomegranate with Vodka, and a Skinny Hibiscus Lime Margarita with Tequila Tromba Blanco.

