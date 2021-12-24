The celebration continues for Jeannie Mai and Jeezy!

The Real co-host took to Instagram Thursday to share some snaps from her holiday themed baby shower, the couple cutely nicknamed, "Baby Sno's Bash." In the video, Mai shared a glimpse at the private party and their home, which was transformed into a "winter wonderland," for she and the rapper's second baby shower.

"How am I falling in love again…but this time with someone I’ve never met? Baby J isn’t even here yet- yet bringing together our friends and family in a way only God can do," Mai captioned the clip. "Thank you, thank you to all our friends who threw this shower of love. And thank you to the one and only @katrinaselegantevents who turned our home into a winter wonderland ❄️."

The fun-filled event featured baby shower games, food and plenty of music that saw the couple and their guests dancing the night away.

The mom-to-be also shared a separate video dancing with Jeezy's father, writing, "I've never remembered days. I remember moments. My first mama-to-be dance with Papa Jenkins💙."

Mai and Jeezy, who are expecting their first child together, held a travel-themed baby shower just last month. Adrienne Houghton and her husband, Israel Houghton, Elaine Welteroth and DJ Ruckus were all in attendance at the event, honoring Baby Jenkins.

Michael Simon

Shortly after their special day, Mai joined Entertainment Tonight as a guest co-host, where she opened up to Nischelle Turner about her pregnancy.

Mai revealed that she recently went in for her 32-week checkup and that everything appears to be progressing perfectly. However, she and her husband, have decided not to find out the sex of their baby before she gives birth.

"I don't want to because I realized, Nischelle, how many surprises do you actually have in life?" Mai explained. "This is the ultimate one."

"I want to have a gender-free planning with my husband," she continued. "So everything that we are excited to do should apply to the child, no matter if it's a boy or a girl."

Mai announced her pregnancy back in September during an episode of The Real, and she reflected on what it was like sharing that part of her life with her co-stars.

"We've been going strong for eight seasons, and for the first seven seasons I kept telling the ladies, 'I will never have a baby.' So I always listened from that angle," she explained. "[So] to go through a whole life transformation because of a relationship and because of growth and evolution, I'm learning this in real time."

According to Mai, it was meeting and falling in love with Jeezy that changed her mind about her future and motherhood and relationships in general.

"I absolutely think meeting somebody with such a maturity and such a beautiful vision on life... meeting somebody where you could actually learn what a healthy relationship looks like, things grew from that soil," she shared.

For more on the expectant mom's pregnancy journey, check out the video below!

