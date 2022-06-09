Jeff Bridges is on the mend following his recent battle with cancer and a COVID-19 diagnosis. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Bridges at the premiere of his new FX series, The Old Man, where he opened up about the film and shared an update on his health.

"Feeling good," Bridges said when asked how he's doing after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in October 2020.

While the 72-year-old actor said he's in remission now, he revealed that is was his battle with COVID that really "wiped" him out.

"Cancer-wise, yeah remission, and COVID, you know, that made my cancer look like nothing, that COVID," he shared. "I did my chemo for the cancer and that stripped me of all my immune system, so then I got COVID on top of that, and it wiped me out."

With chemotherapy and the pandemic, it took three years to get The Old Man made -- the series, based on the novel by Thomas Perry, was originally set to debut on FX on Hulu in 2021.

"Oh man, that all seems like a bizarre dream, you know," Bridges, who is also an executive producer on the project, admitted. We started The Old Man three years ago."

He continued, "Had two years off, and then come back into it, and and it’s like we had a long weekend and I, you know, had this bizarre dream."

Bridges also couldn't help but gush over the cast and crew of The Old Man, who worked long and hard to tell the story of a CIA operative who is forced to learn that the only way ensure his future, is to reconcile his past.

"What a great group of, you know, not only the cast but just right, starting with John Steinberg, the writer, and Lauren Littlefield. The whole team," Bridges said of the group, which includes the legendary John Lithgow.

Bridges also commented on the performance by his co-star, Bill Heck, who plays a younger version of him on the show and Amy Brenneman, who plays the unsuspecting landlord that his character, Dan Chase, rents a room from while off the grid.

"He did such a great job," Bridges said. "That’s always challenging, when you have a -- you have flashbacks and stuff, but it kind of reminds me of myself, so that’s pretty good."

"She’s so wonderful," he added of Brenneman. "That kind of thing makes all the difference, you know, who you’re working with."

See the all-star cast of The Old Man when the series hits FX on Hulu June 16.

