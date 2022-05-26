Jeff Bridges is reflecting on the year that he called a “bizarre dream.” In a new interview with People, the 72-year-old actor shared that he almost died after a battle with COVID-19, that was heightened due to his chemotherapy treatment -- after his diagnosis with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2020.

In October 2020, Bridges shared that during a workout, he felt something abnormal in his stomach. When he went to the doctors, it was revealed to be a 12 by 9-inch tumor. The actor said at the time that the "prognosis is good."

The Big Lebowski actor said he immediately started chemotherapy by infusion and oral chemo, which caused the tumor to shrink. Just when things were looking up for the actor, and he had his cancer under control, in January 2021, COVID hit.

"I had no defenses. That's what chemo does -- it strips you of all your immune system. I had nothing to fight it," he told the outlet. "COVID made my cancer look like nothing."

Bridges -- who caught the virus before the vaccine was available -- said that he spent five months in the hospital in pain. It was so bad, in fact, Bridges noted that he needed help from the nurses to roll over in bed and to give him oxygen.

"I was pretty close to dying. The doctors kept telling me, 'Jeff, you've got to fight. You're not fighting.' I was in surrender mode. I was ready to go. I was dancing with my mortality," he said.

Bridges said that he "started taking baby steps" after he was treated with convalescent plasma, which uses blood from people who have recovered from an illness, to help others fight it.

Each day brought more strength and more hope, and he began working with a physical therapist three times a week.

Bridges’ cancer is now in remission and he is back to work on new projects. The Oscar winner, who had the support of his wife, three children and grandchildren, said he now has a new perspective on things.

"Who would say, 'I'd love some cancer and give me a dose of COVID?' But my ability to receive all the love and give it was just heightened," he shared. "Everything was turned up in the most beautiful way."

