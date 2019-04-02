Jeffree Star Claims He Was Robbed of $2.5 Million Worth of Makeup

Jeffree Star is now working with the FBI.

The famed makeup artist took to YouTube on Tuesday, alleging that approximately $2.5 million worth of Jeffree Star Cosmetics was stolen from his warehouse in Los Angeles.

He claims robbers invaded the space two weeks ago, which is why the packaging for his new Magic Star concealer has been leaked online.

"The morning of March 15, I uploaded the reveal video for the Blue Blood collection," Star explained. "That night, at around 1 a.m., one of my stock and shipping facility warehouses was broken into and more than $2.5 million of product was stolen from me. This is the biggest theft I've ever experienced in my entire career. This is the biggest hit as a brand. I'm still shocked about the entire thing."

"These people were professional. I fully believe it was an inside job. I think that it was someone who temporarily worked there who tipped them off," he continued. "I am so horrified that someone knew [the facility] wasn't secure enough yet, and they hit us really hard. They came in through the roof. It was a very professional job. It was a team of people. And when you watch footage of this stuff, it is so gut-wrenching to see people just take your sh*t and put it in a truck and steal something that I've been working on for so long. I don't even know how to explain it."

Star also took to Twitter one day earlier, writing, "I never knew I’d be spending my Monday night with the FBI tracking down black market makeup sellers."

