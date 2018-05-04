Jeffrey Tambor to Appear on 'Arrested Development' Season 5 Despite Harassment Allegations

Despite allegations of sexual harassment that prompted him to leave the Amazon show Transparent, Jeffrey Tambor will return to Arrested Development for its upcoming fifth season.

A Netflix spokesperson on Friday confirmed to ET that Tambor will reprise his role as George Bluth Sr. on season five of Arrested Development. Netflix did not address the allegations stemming from his time at Amazon's Transparent.

The allegations came to light in November, when he was accused of sexual harassment by former assistant Van Barnes and his co-star, Trace Lysette. Tambor denied the claims, calling them "baseless."

"I know I haven’t always been the easiest person to work with. I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact. But I have never been a predator – ever," he said in a statement at the time. "I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone. But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express."

Tambor formally left Transparent in February.

Despite his departure from that show, co-star Judith Light told ET in March that she hopes the series continues.

"Yes, we're looking at a fifth season and we'll see when we're gonna shoot that. So, we'll see," she said. "I have not spoken to him. Everybody's a little shell-shocked, I would say."

For more on Tambor's exit from Transparent, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

David Cross Stands Behind Jeffrey Tambor After 'Transparent' Departure Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Jeffrey Tambor Says He's 'Disappointed' in Amazon and 'Transparent' Creator After Exiting Show

Jason Bateman Reveals He's Signed on for 'Arrested Development' Season 5

Related Gallery