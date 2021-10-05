Jeffrey Wright Says Robert Pattinson Is 'Badass' as Batman (Exclusive)

Jeffrey Wright is ready to lay down the law as Commissioner Gordon. Wright spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about starring alongside Robert Pattinson in The Batman and what the 35-year-old actor is bringing to the role of the Caped Crusader.

"Robert is gonna do his thing, and we were working within a Matt Reeves vision, so you know, Robert is doing what Robert does and it's gonna be pretty badass I think," Wright said of Pattinson's portrayal of Gotham's most famous superhero.

Wright shared that the pair fed off each other to create that infamous dynamic between Batman and one of his most trusted allies.

"I loved working with him, I love his take and his energy and the way that he kind of brought different levels to different parts of the story," Wright shared. "And we work off of one another."

"I just tried to give him Gordon things, and he did his Batman thing," he continued.

Wright is reprising a badass character of his own as Felix Leiter, in the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die.

After being pushed back several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is hitting theaters this month. Wright spoke about working with Daniel Craig from the start of his Bond days and what it has meant for him to work on this Bond series of films.

"I am glad to have been on this little journey. This is the third one I have done, was there at the start when Daniel kicked it off, and I have just really enjoyed watching him take on the responsibility of this thing and just kind of grow into it," the award-winning actor said.

"There was a lot of weird stuff being said at the start when he got this role, about how he would do and what would become of the franchise, and he just rocked it," Wright added.

Not only is Wright applauding what Craig has done as Bond, he's proud to have been a part of the journey with him as they seal off Craig's run as 007.

"He has just taken it and made it his own, and he has left it in, I think, in a stronger place than it was when he got there, so I am really proud of what he has done, and really proud to have been a part of it, and now to seal it off at the end, is really cool," he shared.

From explosions to car chases and fight scenes, Wright admitted that No Time to Die has been one of the best times he's had on a set.

"I don’t think I've had a better time on a film set than I did working on some of this stuff," he gushed.

"I literally was looking around when we were working on one particular set, and I was just, cheese-eating grin, from ear to ear. It was just so much fun. It was literally like being on a strange amusement park ride," he continued.

Watch Wright have the time of his life when No Time to Die hits theaters Oct. 8.

