Jelly Roll is looking to add to his family.

During the latest episode of the Bussin' With the Boys podcast, Jelly Roll, 39, shared that he and his wife, Bunnie XO, are undergoing IVF in the hopes of expanding their family. The country singer is already dad to daughter Bailee Ann, 16, and Noah Buddy, 7, from two previous relationships.

The topic of kids came up when Jelly Roll recounted why he decided to lose more than 60 pounds.

"I think it was realizing that I just want to feel good," he said. "... My wife and I are talking about having a baby. And it really made me realize, at almost 40, I was like, 'That means I gotta live till at least 60. I gotta see this kid into college.'"

"I thought that every problem I ever had in life would be solved if I ever found any kind of success and stability," Jelly Roll continued. "And then I started to get success and stability and still none of those problems are solved. My plan was never to be 60. It was to be, like, 55. But now I'm like, 'Well, I'd like to see my 60s.' You know what I mean? And that really lit it up."

Bunnie, 44, reposted the podcast clip on Instagram with writing on top, explaining that she and Jelly Roll -- who tied the knot in 2016 -- have decided to undergo IVF.

"We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our IVF journey needed to be shared because we've always been so open. And w/ all odds stacked against us, it's already been hard & we have only just begun," she wrote. "J & I are so excited & scared all at the same time."

"We genuinely never thought we'd want to add to our family but something changed this year & we both just want a piece of us together to add to our already perfect family with Bailee & Noah," Bunnie added.

She captioned the post, "God Willing- Baby DeFord 2026."

Jelly Roll and Bunnie first met at one of his shows in 2015 and quickly sparked a romance. The pair got engaged in 2016 and decided to tie the knot the same day at a chapel in Las Vegas. He has since credited her as "a beacon of change in my life," per a 2023 interview with Billboard.

