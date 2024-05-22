Smile, you're on camera! Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's daughter, Bailee Ann, is in big trouble.

The 16-year-old appeared in her mom's recent TikTok after she was caught on camera trying to sneak out of the house at night.

"When your teen gets caught sneaking out… wait for it," Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, wrote on a video of herself shaking her head.

Jelly Roll, Bailee Ann and Bunnie Xo are seen at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2024 in Indio, California. - Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

In the clip, which features security footage from the family's home, Bailee and her friend was sent back home by security.

Bunnie captioned the video, "Grounded for life 🤣 jk #baileeandbunnie."

Just a week ago, Bailee celebrated her Sweet 16 with a cowboy-themed birthday bash. Her proud mom showed off the on-theme treats and decorations as the birthday girl rocked Daisy Dukes and a tiara.

Bailee's famous dad, Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, has credited her birth with helping turn his life around.

The "Wild Ones" singer was incarcerated for drug dealing when she was born and worked hard to get his life back on track.

"She knows the story. She knows how real it is. I'm just proud of her," he told ET at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. "I love you, Bailee Ann, so much. I thought about it the moment I walked off stage. You've changed my life in so many ways. But it's just unreal. This is bigger than just a single award for us. We came from nothing."

