When Jen Meyer can't find a piece of her jewelry, chances are her 15-year-old daughter, Ruby, whom she shares with ex-husband Tobey Maguire, might know where it is.

"I'll find really nice jewelry of mine sitting on my daughter's desk and I'm like, 'What? Excuse me!' and she's like, 'Oh, I wanted to wear it and then it didn't match!' and I'm like, 'What? It did match, by the way!'," the jewelry designer told ET while celebrating Chanel's new 1932 collection and the 90th anniversary of Gabrielle Chanel's first high jewelry collection at The Lot at Formosa in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 20.

While Meyer has no qualms about sharing pieces with her loved ones, there are some items that she doesn't let out of her sight, or off of her neck.

"I always have my good luck charm on me. ... I think that jewelry becomes a part of you. I think you should buy pieces that you really love that you want to wear all day, every day, and then you could wear them morning into night," she shared.

An item she believes is worth the investment: "You can't go wrong with a classic tennis diamond necklace."

But when it comes to stacking and layering pieces, Meyer doesn't adhere to any rules.

"Wear whatever feels good. ... As long as you feel good, you look good. ... Be yourself and be comfortable," the mom of two recommended.

As for why she thinks jewelry makes the perfect gift? "People love jewelry because it's timeless and it's sentimental. They remember where they got the jewelry and who gave it to them and what the occasion was," she spilled.

