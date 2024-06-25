Jena Malone is just like the rest of us! She wants another Hunger Games movie.

At the Horizon: An American Saga premiere on Monday, ET's Cassie DiLaura chatted with director and star Kevin Costner as well as stars Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson, Jamie Campbell Bower and more about the Western film. But when she got to Malone, the 39-year-old actress had a dystopian movie in mind.

"Come on, where's Johanna Mason?" Malone asked when the potential for another Hunger Games movie was brought up. "I'm like, I'm just waiting."

Malone portrayed the ax-wielding victor of the 71st Hunger Games from District 7, Johanna Mason. She appeared in 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2014's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and 2015's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2.

Last year, the first Hunger Games prequel was released. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes centered around a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth). After its success, a new Hunger Games prequel book and movie, Sunrise on the Reaping, was announced. It will focus on the Games won by Haymitch Abernathy, the character played by Woody Harrelson.

"Yeah, duh!" Malone answered when asked if there should be another spinoff. "I mean, and let's not even do a prequel, let's do an after. Let's see what happens in the world, you know, 10 years later."

Malone's ideal sequel would be set in the future and answer any questions fans might have about the aftermath of the rebellion ignited by Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen. In the films, Everdeen accepts the role of Mockingjay, the symbol of rebellion against the ruthless Capitol. She leads a team of rebels to liberate Panem from the tyrannical leadership of President Snow (portrayed by the late Donald Sutherland).

"Where does the government land? Where have we gotten in the revolution?" Malone asked. "I think that's a really important part of our society. Like, yes you can rebel, but then how do you rebuild?"

But there's been no conversations happening yet about this dream movie.

"I mean, not with me. I'm a solo parent," Malone said. "I don't even know like, I'm like what movies are out? I have no idea, like no idea."

But what is coming out soon is the first chapter of Horizon: An American Saga.

"I love Kevin. I love the things that he does, I love how he is in the world, and I love the film that he made," Malone said of her director and co-star.

She added that he was a big reason why she agreed to the project, saying, "I have worked with him previously as an actor and I just kept feeling, like I had a hunch, that it would be sort of next level as a director and it really was. I mean, he's like a 4-year-old child, just like constant wonder, beautiful energy, very collaborative."

Chapter one of Horizon: An American Saga hits theaters on June 28, followed by chapter two on Aug. 16.

