Kevin Costner's kids are his biggest fans!

On Monday night, the actor, 69, attended the premiere for his new film, Horizon: An American Saga, in Los Angeles, and was joined by five of his seven children, who showed up to support their dad's passion project -- a four-part cinematic that is three decades in the making.

Accompanying him to the premiere were sons Joe, 36, Cayden, 17, and Hayes, 15 -- who makes his acting debut in the movie. And of his four daughters, Costner was pictured with his eldest child, Annie, 40, and his youngest child, Grace, 14. The legendary actor is also dad to Lily, 37, and Liam, 26, who did not make it to the event. The movie star's eldest three children come from his relationship with ex-wife Cindy Silva, while he shares Liam with former partner Bridget Rooney. Meanwhile, he shares Hayes, Cayden and Grace with recent ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. The two finalized their divorce earlier this year after 18 years of marriage.

The Costners made Monday's premiere a family affair as they were pictured smiling and posing together on the carpet before heading in to watch Chapter 1 of the Field of Dreams star's four-part saga. Costner opted to wear a tan ensemble, while Hayes and Cayden sported black suits and Joe went with a classic navy blue look. Grace wore a long yellow gown, while her older sister, Annie, sported a multi-colored flowing dress.

Hayes Costner, Cayden Wyatt Costner, Grace Costner, Kevin Costner, Annie Costner and Joe Costner attend the 'Horizon: An American Saga' premiere on June 24 in Los Angeles - Valerie Macon/Getty Images

The appearance comes after Costner was supported by his children while premiering Horizon at Cannes Film Festival in May. There, the actor smiled while posing with Annie, Lily, Cayden, Hayes and Grace on the carpet. It was a rare appearance for the typically private brood.

It was the best time for his kids to witness their father's magnum opus as he and the entire team received an 11-minute standing ovation upon the ending of the film. Costner later said during a podcast appearance that it was a difficult moment for him as a father and filmmaker.

"I got emotional and my children were there," he shared. "I had five of my children, two of my boys were in tuxes and my three little girls were there all dressed up and they were watching too. And they got a little startled by it, my son had not ever seen me be that emotional."

Lily Costner, Hayes Costner, Grace Costner, Kevin Costner, Cayden Costner and Annie Costner at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024 - Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Horizon: An American Saga is set in the pre-and-post-American Civil War period and depicts the expansion of the American West. All in all, Costner's ambitious project will total four films. Chapter 1 will hit theaters June 28, followed by Chapter 2 on Aug. 16

In the film, Costner plays Hayes Ellison -- a character he named after his son. The epic Western project also stars Sienna Miller, Luke Wilson, Jena Malone, Sam Worthington and more.

Costner spoke with ET about the honor of finally getting to premiere the movie he has spent nearly half of his life cultivating and working on.

"It's really nice to have a film celebrated and to have this particular film celebrated tonight and to be here with my actors, my family," he said. "This is my town. I love being a part of the film community here in Hollywood."

Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 debuts in theaters on June 28.

