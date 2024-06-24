Kevin Costner relates to Bachelor Nation stars. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the Yellowstone alum at Monday's Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 premiere in Los Angeles, and he opened up about how he understands those who go looking for love on TV.

"You cannot not bump into that show. Even if you think you're going to bypass it sometimes, you just stop and look and wonder," Costner, 69, told ET of the Bachelor franchise. "It's really handsome people, beautiful women, and everybody's trying to create a relationship in front of a billion people. I have a little experience with that."

Indeed, much speculation has swirled around Costner in recent months following his divorce from his longtime wife, Christine Baumgartner, after 18 years of marriage. He and Baumgartner share three kids: Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14, the middle of whom makes his acting debut in the film. Costner is also dad to Annie, 40, Lily, 37, Joe, 36, and Liam, 26, from previous relationships.

Most recently, rumors swirled that Costner started up a romance with Jewel, however, the actor denied as much, insisting he's "never gone out" with the singer.

Costner's acceptance of Bachelor Nation is likely happy news to Joan Vassos, the first-ever star of The Golden Bachelorette. In a recent interview with ET, she revealed Costner and Rob Lowe as her celebrity crushes.

"I love Kevin Costner. Since Yellowstone, I just think he is the rugged, sexy guy," she told ET. "Kind of opposite of Rob Lowe, who's kind of polished. He is so darn handsome."

Joan Vassos poses as the first-ever Golden Bachelorette. - Disney/Ramona Rosales

Vassos and the rest of Costner's fans will soon be able to see him in the Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, which follows families, friends and foes discovering the lure of the Old West amid the Civil War.

"It's really nice to have a film celebrated and to have this particular film celebrated tonight and to be here with my actors, my family," he said. "This is my town. I love being a part of the film community here in Hollywood."

After promotion wraps for Horizon, Costner said he plans to "figure out how to have more fun."

"The truth is I love making movies, but I still have to figure out how to see this world that I've been lucky enough to walk," he said. "For me, [fun is] a beach, with real good friends and somehow getting myself in the water. Sometimes I like to go under. I like to just shut everything out. There's a whole world down there."

Kevin Costner at the premiere of 'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1.' - James Clark/Disney via Getty Images

Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 will hit theaters June 28.

