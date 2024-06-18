Kevin Costner Breaks His Silence on Jewel Dating Rumors

Kevin Costner is addressing romance rumors linking himself and singer Jewel, and explaining the true nature of their relationship.

The Yellowstone star sat down for an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, where the subject of his speculated romance with the "Foolish Games" singer came up, and Costner stated that they are simply pals.

"Jewel and I are friends -- we've never gone out," Costner said.

He also explained his own reluctance to address the rumors previously, sharing, "She's special, and I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship, because that's what we have."

The 50-year-old songstress posted photos in November from her annual tennis fundraiser on Sir Richard Branson's Necker Island, including one group shot that featured the 69-year-old Yellowstone actor.

In the group photo that featured Costner, the two were not posed together directly and were joined by several others who were all dressed in white.

However, in pics obtained by TMZ at the time, the singer and actor were seen cozied up to one another as Jewel spoke into a microphone, and thus the romance rumors were sparked.

According to Costner, it was a trip to Branson's island where he and Jewel first crossed paths.

"I got on a plane with nine people -- Jewel was one of them," Costner told Stern. "She was somebody I just had some tremendous conversations with."

"I don't want the press to ruin this for us," he said of their friendship. "Because I've had conversations with her, text-wise, and she's so smart and she's been through a lot herself. We have a friendship, we don't have a romance and we've never dated."

"She's beautiful and smart enough for all those things, but it just has never happened for us," Coster said. "She's everything you might think, but is hasn't happened."

In April, Jewel sat down with Elle to discuss her life, music and the fan speculation surrounding her relationship status in regards to the two-time Academy Award winner.

"He's a great person," she told the outlet of the Field of Dreams star, adding, "The public fascination is intense for sure."

Costner split from his wife of nearly two decades, Christine Baumgartner, in 2023 and the former couple finalized their divorce in September. The pair share three children -- Cayden, Hayes and Grace. Costner is also the father of adult children Annie, Lily and Joe, whom he shares with ex-wife Cindy Silva, and son Liam, whom he shares with former partner Bridget Rooney.

"Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings," a rep for Costner told ET in the fall.

For her part, Jewel split from her husband, Ty Murray, back in 2014 after six years of marriage. They welcomed one son, Kase Townes Murray, in 2011.

