Jewel Breaks Her Silence on Kevin Costner Dating Rumors

Jewel is finally speaking out on those Kevin Coster dating rumors.

Four months after ET reported that the "Foolish Games" singer, 49, and Yellowstone actor, 69, were hanging out together on Necker Island for a tennis fundraiser, Jewel sat down with Elle to discuss her life, music and the fan speculation surrounding her relationship status in regards to the two-time Academy Award winner.

"He's a great person," she told the outlet of the Field of Dreams star, adding, "The public fascination is intense for sure."

Singer Jewel (pictured) is rumored to be dating Kevin Costner - Duane Prokop/Getty Images for The Wellness Experience by Kroger

In December, TMZ reported that the actor and singer were an item and published photos of them looking incredibly cozy together as she sat on his knee with a microphone in her hand. In one photo, Costner also had his hands tightly wrapped around Jewel's waist.

Meanwhile, another snap from the Caribbean vacation showed Jewel and Costner wearing all white as they were joined by several others in a group pic. In that photo, the pair weren't standing directly next to each other but they were smiling.

Costner split from his wife of nearly two decades, Christine Baumgartner, in 2023 and the former couple finalized their divorce in September.

"Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings," a rep for Costner told ET in the fall.

For her part, Jewel split from her husband, Ty Murray, back in 2014 after six years of marriage. They welcomed one son, Kase Townes Murray, in 2011.

The statement from the singer comes on the heels of Costner's recent appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where he was promoting his upcoming passion project, Horizon: An American Saga.

Speaking exclusively with ET following the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation this week, the actor-director addressed Yellowstone's upcoming fifth and final season, which is slated to hit Paramount+ in November after a long delay due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, as well as strife between the actor and the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan.

Kevin Costner at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada - Getty

"I'd like to be able to do it but we haven't been able to," Costner said. "...I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we're at five. So how it works out -- I hope it does -- but they've got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I'd love to do it."

As for whether or not he has any ideas on how to wrap up John Dutton's storyline, the actor told ET he has his own vision in mind but that it's Sheridan's prerogative at the end of the day.

"Well, you know, he needs to be proactive in what happens and I've kind of had my own fantasy how it might be," Costner said, "but that's Taylor's thing. I said as much to him a while back. I had thoughts how it could happen, but we just have to see."

