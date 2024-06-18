Kevin Costner had one very royal fan!

In a new interview with People, the Horizon: An American Saga star reveals that he had a private meeting with Prince William, who shared that his mother, Princess Diana, was pretty fond of him.

Costner, 69, says that the heir to the British throne wanted to have a private conversation with him, and while he accepted, he wasn't sure what was going to happen next.

"We met in this room, and it was just us," he tells the outlet. "He walked up, and we shook hands... The first line out of his mouth was, 'You know, my mom kind of fancied you.'"

The Oscar-winning actor didn't reveal any more details about his private chat with William -- or make mention of his brother, Prince Harry, being in attendance -- but he did share what he took away from the conversation, noting he had "such fond memories of who he was, how I was approached and what we talked about."

Costner previously met Diana before her death, as he was introduced to her by her sister-in-law, Sarah Ferguson. In 2019, Costner revealed in a separate interview with People that Diana was in talks to play in the Bodyguard sequel -- in a role written for her specifically.

"I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asked the question. She goes, 'Are we going to have, like, a kissing scene?," he recalled of his conversation with the People's Princess.

"She said it in a very respectful -- she was a little nervous because her life was very governed. And I said, 'Yeah, there's going to be a little bit of that, but we can make that OK, too,'" he added.

Princess Diana died in 1997 following a car crash. She was 37.

Speaking with ET shortly after the news about Diana's potential role, Costner quipped about the traction some of his Hollywood secrets get.

"It's so funny that some of the things I know about sort of bubble up like some blip at the bottom of the ocean. I didn't know that anything other than what it was which was the truth," the Yellowstone alum told ET. "I don't tell all my secrets but sometimes they just bubble up."

Earlier this month, Costner opened up about working alongside music royalty, the late Whitney Houston, in the 1992 hit The Bodyguard, where she played a pop star that fell in love with her bodyguard.

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, Costner revealed that the "I Will Always Love You" singer "trusted him" and he made a specific promise to her.

"I had promised Whitney that she'd be good in it...We had this movie that worked and that was my promise to her," he shared. "She's always gonna love me in the song and I was always gonna keep my promise to her."

