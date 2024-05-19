Kevin Costner's latest appearance was a family affair!

On Sunday, the veteran actor, 69, was joined by five of his seven children on the red carpet for the premiere of his latest film, Horizon: An American Saga, at the Cannes Film Festival.

For the occasion, Costner was accompanied by daughters, Annie, 40, and Lily, 37, whom he shares with his first wife, Cindy Silva, as well as Cayden, 17, Grace, 13, and Hayes, 15, whom he shares with his most recent ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner.

Kevin Costner was joined by five of his seven children at the Cannes Film Festival. - Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Missing from the affair were the Bodyguard star's other children, Joe, 36, (whom he shares with Silva) and Liam, 26 (whom he shares with Bridget Rooney). Also not in attendance was the Yellowstone star's rumored girlfriend, Jewel, whom he has been linked to since December. Baumgartner -- who recently confirmed her relationship with their mutual friend, Josh Connor -- also wasn't there to support her son, Hayes, who makes his acting debut in the film -- which was written and directed by Costner.

Costner and his sons wore matching classic black tuxedos with bowties, while the girls styled in various gowns. The family coordinated by hitting the carpet and posing for pictures in matching black shades.

Before heading inside, Costner and Hayes posed with some of his co-stars, including Alejandro Edda, Jena Malone, Georgia MacPhail, Sienna Miller and Luke Wilson.

Kevin Costner attended the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga at Cannes with his co-stars. - Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Inside the theater, Costner became emotional as he received a 7-minute standing ovation for the western drama that has been years in the making.

Earlier in the day, Hayes and Costner attended the photo call for the film. Costner's other children were also on hand as he was awarded the Order of Arts and Letters from the Minister of Culture.

Kevin Costner's son Hayes has a role in 'Horizon: An American Saga.' - Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Horizon: An American Saga is set in the pre-and-post-American Civil War period, depicting the expansion of the American West. All in all, Costner's ambitious project will total four films. The official description for the film says Horizon "explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won -- and lost -- through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America."

Chapter One will hit theaters June 28, followed by Chapter Two on Aug. 16.

Last month, Costner spoke with ET and revealed Hayes' special connection to the project and how he inspired him to get to work on it.

"I named him after the character I play in this. My character's name is Hayes Ellison," Costner told ET. "And I named Hayes that character. So I was watching him grow up and I was thinking, 'Man, I better get with it and make this movie.'"

The Oscar-winning actor revealed that his son didn't have to audition for the role. While that's an unconventional take for the star, Costner gushed about Hayes' work and dedication to the film.

"I captured him and I brought him on, and he's very good in this small part that he's done," Costner raved. "If you see it, I think he has an impact on the movie."

