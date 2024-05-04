Jewel Plays It Coy When Asked About Rumored Kevin Costner Romance

Jewel is ready to talk about love. But it's not with you-know-who.

The 49-year-old "Foolish Games" singer opened up in detail about her personal life -- from an abusive childhood and a painful divorce to motherhood helping her stay grounded -- in a profile with People, which, yes, also asked her about her rumored romance with Yellowstone star Kevin Coster.

The outlet prefaced the question by first teasing Jewel had "finally found true love." But the kind of love Jewel's talking about is self-love, something she achieved with help from addressing the "three spheres" of existence -- inner realm, physical ream and unseen realm.

But when asked about Costner, Jewel seemingly played it coy. People noted she shut down the notion that a man has anything to do with where she currently finds herself in life.

"I found love and I'm not talking about Kevin's. I'm so happy, irrelevant of a man. It has nothing to do with being in a relationship or not being in one," she said.

Jewel attends the 2023 Angel Awards Gala at Project Angel Food on Sept. 23, 2023 in Hollywood, California. - Getty

The outlet noted Jewel declined to answer questions about Costner but she did add, "I'm just happy ... I'm good."

It's not the first time Jewel has played it coy when it comes to answering questions about Costner. She seemingly did that in April when she spoke to Elle to discuss her life, music and the fan speculation surrounding her relationship status in regards to the two-time Academy Award winner.

Kevin Costner attends the Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation during CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on April 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Getty

"He's a great person," she told the outlet of the Field of Dreams star, adding, "The public fascination is intense for sure."

Jewel broke her silence on the rumored romance four months after ET reported that the singer and Costner, 69, were hanging out together on Necker Island for a tennis fundraiser. Adding fuel to the fire were photos obtained by TMZ in December showing them looking incredibly cozy together as she sat on his knee with a microphone in her hand. In one photo, Costner also had his hands tightly wrapped around Jewel's waist.

Jewel split from her rodeo champion ex in 2014, while Costner settled his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in September after 18 years of marriage.

