Joan Vassos' stint on The Golden Bachelorette won't be her first time in front of the cameras. In an exclusive interview with ET's Denny Directo, the incoming franchise lead revealed that she was an extra in the 1985 flick, St. Elmo's Fire.

The stunning discovery came as ET questioned Joan about her celebrity crush.

"I love Rob Lowe. I think he's so freaking handsome, and he's funny, and he's a great actor," Joan responded, before revealing, "I was actually an extra in a movie that he was in, so I met him in person. I've loved him since I was 21 years old. I was in St. Elmo's Fire. You can see me, like, in a split second as an extra."

Indeed, Joan can be seen at just over 52 minutes into the film, riding a bike past a fraternity house as Billy Hicks (Lowe) watches on.

In a funny twist of fate, when ET visited the set of the iconic movie -- which stars Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, Andrew McCarthy, Judd Nelson as a group of recent college graduates who embark on a series of misadventures in the real world -- our cameras caught Joan whizzing by on her bike.

Joan Vassos as an extra in 'St. Elmo's Fire.' - Columbia Pictures

Lowe isn't Joan's only celeb crush.

"I love Kevin Costner. Since Yellowstone, I just think he is the rugged, sexy guy," she told ET. "Kind of opposite of Rob Lowe, who's kind of polished. He is so darn handsome."

While the actors are unlikely to pop up on The Golden Bachelorette, Joan is excited about the many men she's soon to meet. As for what she's looking for in a partner, Joan admitted, "There's a long list, so this is gonna be a hard job."

"Obviously [he needs to be] kind and a family man," she said. "My father was the ultimate gentleman. He opened doors, carried everything, hopped up when a woman walked in the room, was always polite, never cussed, just was such a gentleman. I am looking for a gentleman. There is something about that that is so charming and endearing to me."

"I'm also looking for somebody that has a little sense of adventure. I worked my whole life getting to this place in life, and had planned on having all those adventures with John," Joan continued of her late husband, who died in 2021 after a battle with pancreatic cancer at age 59.

"When that all kind of vanished, I really missed that thought of planning a future with somebody and doing some fun things," she said. "I am ready for somebody that has a little sense of adventure and ready to have some fun. You only get to do this once. You only get to live once. It's a big world and I'm ready to see it. I feel like I gotta get moving."

That doesn't mean there aren't deal breakers, though, as Joan explained, "I hate someone who's rude to a service person, a waitress or the checker at the grocery store. That really turns me off. Like, I'm walking away from you right now. Goodbye."

"You need to be nice to everyone. Be kind. Just be kind. It's not that hard," she said. "Dating out in the wild is very different than dating here, so it's gonna be hard to have those things revealed. That's gonna be a little bit more difficult, but I'm gonna be watching out."

Joan Vassos poses as the first-ever Golden Bachelorette. - Disney/Ramona Rosales

As she sets off on her journey for love, Joan said she plans to be an open book with her men, and noted that she expects the same thing in return.

"I feel like being open is really, really important, and telling those things about yourself that people don't know, and making sure I do a good job of pulling that out from men," she said. "I don't imagine they're going to be very forthcoming with feelings, and so that that may be a little bit of a job. I think it's really important to make them feel comfortable. I am going to share with them, but I need something back, guys."

Joan's journey for love will air Wednesdays this fall on ABC.

