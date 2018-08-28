Jenelle Evans is telling her side of the story. On Monday night’s Teen Mom 2 reunion episode, the 26-year-old refused to travel to New York City with her co-stars for an interview. Instead, host Dr. Drew Pinsky visited her native North Carolina to conduct the interview.

While there, the pair discussed a variety of topics from Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, to her headline-making road rage incident, which took place on camera earlier in the season.

Dr. Drew first addressed the homophobic tweets which got David fired from the MTV reality series. Jenelle stood by her man, defending his comments and explaining his side to the controversy.

"He thinks he shouldn’t have said it the way he did, but he still stands by his views,” she said. “He deleted it right afterwards. He said he was sorry, and he still hasn’t been on Twitter. He could still go online right now and rant all he wants. He still doesn’t.”

When asked about David’s views on the LGBT community, Jenelle replied, "He just doesn’t want his kids to grow up and be that way. Just like if you don’t want your kid to grow up and be a doctor. ‘I don’t want you to be a doctor. I want you to be in the military.’ Well, some dads are just like that.”

Excusing his comments for being “the way he was raised,” Jenelle added that her husband doesn’t talk like that around their house or their kids.

"His kids didn’t hear him say that. He typed it,” she insisted. "He doesn’t run around the house saying, ‘I hate gay people.’”

Dr. Drew didn’t seem impressed by Jenelle’s response, even noting that he felt they were going in circles, and instead moved on to discussing her road rage incident.

"Ever since then I’ve been having PTSD. I’ve been having nightmares,” Jenelle said of the incident, which occurred in April. "When the incident happened, I didn’t even leave my house for the first like two weeks."

Claiming she followed the driver because she was upset that he almost hurt her son, Jenelle said that 9-year-old Jace had since been to his therapist to discuss the incident.

Dr. Drew also brought up the fact that Jenelle lied to her son and accused him on lying on camera after Jace said she had pulled out her gun.

"I was really desperate at the time. And when he said, ‘Oh yeah, Mommy pulled out a gun.’ I was like, ‘No, I didn’t. Why did you say that?’ Because I don’t want to get arrested for something stupid,” Jenelle said, noting that police officers had been around them.

She added that she “definitely” explained her reasoning to Jace after the fact, adding, "I said, ‘Listen, I don’t want the police thinking the wrong thing if they hear you say that.’”

When Dr. Drew asked Jenelle why she carries a gun, she said she doesn’t feel safe “without David,” noting she has a conceal carry permit and adding, "My gun goes with me where I go.”

Earlier in the episode, there was a surprising sit down with Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, and her ex, Nathan Griffith, who is the father of her son, Kaiser.

Both expressed concerns over Jenelle’s husband, David, noting his anger issues, and adding that they don’t feel that Jenelle’s three children are safe in her house. Nathan even noted that he thinks David is physically abusive to his son.

Nathan and Barbara have butt heads in the past, and fans were surprised to see them working together.

"It’s all for the children,” Barbara said.

"Miracles do happen,” Nathan quipped.

For more from Jenelle, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenelle Evans' Mother Admits She's 'So Worried' as Daughter Skips 'Teen Mom 2' Reunion

Jenelle Evans Says She’s ‘Locked In' to Her 'Teen Mom 2' Contract After Threatening to Leave Show

Jenelle Evans Accuses Son Jace of Lying About Her Pulling a Gun Out on ‘Teen Mom 2’