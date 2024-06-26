Jenna Bush Hager's husband, Henry Hager, has quite the term of endearment for her!

On Wednesday's Today with Hoda & Jenna, Bush Hager and co-host Hoda Kotb discussed the nickname that Benny Blanco used when referring to his girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

While the producer/cookbook author opted for "My Wittle" while speaking about his A-list girlfriend, Bush Hager and Kotb admitted that they have other nicknames.

Jenna Bush Hager shocks Hoda Kotb when she reveals the nickname her husband gave her. - Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bush Hager, 42, asked Kotb, 59, if she likes a pet name from a partner or a nickname in general.

"Kinda," Kotb said. "Like usually when I'm with someone it's Honey, Sweetie...when I was a kid, they all called me Hody, that was my nickname."

Bush Hager, on the other hand, doesn't mind it at all when someone gives her a sweet little name.

"I love a nickname," she said.

Kotb opened the floor for Bush Hager to elaborate on what her husband calls her around the house, and it left her stunned.

"Well, he called me Shiny," Bush Hager replied, leaving Kotb to repeat the name to make sure she heard it correctly.

"Shiny Cat...The Shiny Cat when we first got together," she continued, leaving Kotb a bit speechless. "And now I think it's just Honey, Baby, Babe."

Bush Hager did not elaborate on the name further.

Bush Hager has been married to Hager since 2008. Together, the couple shares children Mila, 11, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4.

In April, Bush Hager revealed that her and Henry's daughter, Mila, also came up with a creative, yet questionable, nickname for her.

"Do you know what Mila calls me now? Jenner," Bush Hager said. "And she has started calling me Kylie. 'Cause Kylie Jenner," Bush Hager answered when asked why.

"She's like, 'Kylie!' and I'm like, 'Is that supposed to be for me?'"

