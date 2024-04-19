Jenna Bush Hager very quickly went from being called Mom, to Jenner, to Kylie. And the rest of the world's as baffled as her and her co-host, Hoda Kotb.

During Friday's Today With Hoda and Jenna show, the co-hosts were in the middle of perusing Better Homes & Gardens magazine, which features Kotb's gift recommendations, As Bush Hager was about to rattle off the recommendations, Kotb stopped her in her tracks because of how she was being referred to as.

"And if you open to page 24, she recommends," Bush Hager begins to say before Kotb interrupts, "Who's she? Me?"

The interjection spurred another topic.

"Do you get mad when your kids call you 'she'?" Kotb asked. "I don't like when my kids go, 'She ... she said.' No, no, no. We don't say she."

Perhaps Kotb has it better than Bush Hager, who then shared her latest nickname offered by her 11-year-old daughter, Mila.

"Do you know what Mila calls me now? Jenner," Bush Hager said. "And she has started calling me Kylie."

Obvious question, why?

"'Cause Kylie Jenner," Bush Hager answered. "She's like, 'Kylie!' and I'm like, 'Is that supposed to be for me?'"

The hilarious ordeal then triggered an idea.

"I have an idea. I think we should send your children to my house and your children to mine, just like that old show [Family Swap] and see what happens," quipped Bush Hager, who shares Mila, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4, with husband Henry Hager. "Mila would come back all whipped into shape. She wouldn't call me Jenner or worser things."

Perhaps it's payback.

Earlier this month, Bush Hager shared she's "retiring" from water parks and big birthday parties for her kids after Mila's 8-year-old sister, Poppy, briefly went missing.

"Mila and her friends were having a blast and it was wonderful until we lost one child," Bush Hager deadpanned.

She added, "I panicked. I wouldn't choose which child to lose, but I would not want to lose her, OK?"

After a brief panic, Bush Hager found Poppy.

"I am retiring from water parks," she declared. "I am retiring from big parties. I have decided, 'Nope.' I've said, 'You can have your cousin and a friend, we can do small things.' No more. Mama is done."

