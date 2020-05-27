Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Son Hal's First Word

Jenna Bush Hager's son has hit some major milestones! During Tuesday's episode of the Today show, the 38-year-old co-host was describing her s'mores and swimming-filled Memorial Day weekend with her husband, Henry Hager, and their three kids -- Mila, 7, Poppy, 4, and Hal, 9 months -- when she proudly revealed her youngest child's latest accomplishments.

"Two things have happened with Hal's development: he can speak, as Mila says, English and he also can crawl. He learned to crawl!" Hager gushed, before sharing her son's first word.

"Of course his first word was 'Dada.' It's not fair," she joked. "And then his other is just so cute, it's 'hi!'"

Hager's co-host, Hoda Kotb, was delighted by the news and even suggested a play date with Hal and her youngest child, 1-year-old Hope.

"We have to get Hal and Hope together. We have to!" Kotb said.

"Hopefully soon they can see each other in real life, but we could try a baby virtual play date," Hager suggested.

"Let's do it!" Kotb excitedly replied.

Watch the video below for more on Hager's family.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenna Bush Hager Gives Birth to a Baby Boy! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Jenna Bush Hager’s Family Dresses Up for Easter With a Moving Message Amid Quarantine

Jenna Bush Hager Reacts to the Controversy Surrounding Ellen DeGeneres and Her Dad

Jenna Bush Hager Shares New Year’s Sunrise Photo With Her Whole Family

Related Gallery