Jenna Bush Hager celebrated the last sunset of 2019 and the first sunrise of 2020 with her family by her side! The 38-year-old Today co-host and mother of three took to Instagram to celebrate the New Year.

"Last sunset of the decade that brought us these two beautiful girls and their baby brother," Jenna captioned a shot of herself and her husband, Henry Hager, holding their two daughters, Margaret, 6, and Poppy, 4, on the beach. "How wonderful life is! Hoping 2020 brings you all the joy we get from watching the world through our babes’ eyes. 💫💫⭐️"

On New Year's Day, she shared a precious photo of herself, her husband, and the girls, this time holding baby Henry, 5 months. She was joined by her parents, former president George W. Bush and Laura Bush, her sister, Barbara Bush, and her husband, Craig Coyne.

"New year’s first sun. Everything is beautiful in its time Ecclesiastes 3:11 He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart; yet[a] no one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end," she captioned the shot.

This year the family is missing George H.W. Bush just over one year after his death. Watch the clip below to see how Jenna honored her late grandfather last month.

