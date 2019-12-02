Jenna Bush Hager is remembering her late grandfather.

In an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, the 38-year-old Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host paid tribute to George H.W. Bush on the first anniversary of his death. The 41st president died last year after a battle with Parkinson's disease.

"One year yesterday, we lost our Gamps," Jenna captioned pics of herself and her twin, Barbara Bush, with their grandpa when they were children. "He is gone but he left behind a family that loves each other -- we talked yesterday about how much we love him and each other. He showed us that serving with humility is the best way to serve and that living with kindness and generosity of spirit is the best way to live."

Jenna -- who also shared a shot of herself and Barbara at their grandfather's grave, as well as one of his portrait -- went on to reveal that her eldest child, 6-year-old Mila, comforted her on the anniversary.

"We miss you Gampy, but as Mila said yesterday: don’t worry mama, he’s celebrating in heaven with Ganny," she wrote, referencing her late grandmother, Barbara Bush, who died last April of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Just days before remembering her late grandfather, Jenna celebrated Thanksgiving with her husband, Henry Hager, and their three children, Mila, Poppy, 4, and Hal, 3 months.

In a sweet Instagram post featuring the family of five, Jenna and Henry smiled as they posed with their kids in front of a fireplace.

"How grateful I am!!!!" she captioned the sweet shot.

