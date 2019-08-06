Savannah Guthrie is welcoming the newest member of the Today family to the world!

On Monday, the 47-year-old morning show anchor took to Instagram to share pics from her visit with her co-worker, Jenna Bush Hager, who just welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Hal.

In the photos, both women are all smiles as Guthrie holds Bush Hager's littlest baby, who joins the daughters -- Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3 -- she shares with her husband, Henry Hager.

"Welcome to the world, dearest Hal Hager! I am here to love you and squeeze you and hold you tight forever!!" Guthrie wrote alongside the pics, which were taken in the hospital. "So happy for you, supermama, @jennabhager and Henry, Mila and Poppy!! Hager, party of 5!!!"

Likewise, 37-year-old Bush Hager shared similar shots of Guthrie's time with Hal, writing, "Look who came to visit!!! Hal loves @savannahguthrie, of course. Friendship is hereditary. ❤️"

"I [love] Hal!! Never wanted to let him go!!!" Guthrie commented on Bush Hager's post.

Bush Hager, who announced her pregnancy in April, shared the news about her family's newest addition on Monday, revealing that she had given birth to her first son days earlier. "Our life has never been sweeter," she captioned the first pics.

Later in the day, she shared shots of Poppy and Mila meeting their baby bro, writing, "Our world made even sweeter when our girls met their baby brother."

When ET caught up with Bush Hager last month she jokingly revealed why she was recently irked by Guthrie. "I got mad at Savannah because she called me her mom friend," Bush Hager told ET. "I'm like, 'I'm more than that!'"

Watch the video below for more on Bush Hager.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenna Bush Hager Gives Birth to Her Third Child: See the Baby Boy!

Jenna Bush Hager Reveals the Reason Why Her Setup Between Sister Barbara and Prince Harry Didn't Work

Jenna Bush Hager Jokingly Pokes Fun at Father George W. Bush's Speech: 'My Dad Can't Speak English Very Well'

Related Gallery