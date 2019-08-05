Welcome to the world, Henry Hager Jr.!

Today show correspondent Jenna Bush Hager and her husband, Henry Hager, welcomed their third child, a baby boy, on Friday — the same day that Jenna started her maternity leave. The couple named their little boy Henry after her husband's father, and the Today show Instagram account shared the precious first pic of the little cutie.

Jenna, 37, celebrated her maternity leave with a cake on the show on Friday and it seems that shortly after she welcomed her little guy.

Baby Henry joins sisters Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3. Jenna recently opened up about her fertility struggles prior to the birth of her daughter, Mila. The morning show host suffered from an ectopic pregnancy, which left the baby in the Fallopian tube.

“It is very isolating,” she said of the experience. “There is joy and there is pain.”

Jenna announced her third pregnancy in April after revealing her daughters found out the news in their Easter baskets, and were excited to share with everyone.

"They told the man behind me on the airplane,” she said of Mila and Poppy. "They told the people at church… They are so happy. I mean, to where they’re telling strangers."

Here's more with the mother of three:

