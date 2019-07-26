Prince Harry could have ended up with another American beauty.

During Friday's Today show, Jenna Bush Hager recalled attempting to set up her twin sister, Barbara Bush, with the redheaded royal when she interviewed him in 2016. However, the former first daughter claimed the reason the matchmaking attempt failed was that she and Harry wore sunglasses during their one-on-one.

"He has really beautiful light eyes, which are sensitive to the sun. I know because my daughters have light eyes," Jenna explained. "Prince Harry was like, 'We have to wear sunglasses, don't you think? I was like, well, if he says it's OK!"

However, Jenna felt as if there was a "barrier between us." "And I tried to set him up with my sister and it didn't work," she said, quickly adding, "This is before Meghan, obviously before baby Archie, this is long ago."

"I felt like maybe if he could see straight into my eyes…that could have worked if my sunglasses weren’t blocking that match," Jenna continued. "He said, 'Let’s talk later.' But then he got married to Meghan Markle."

Jenna did coyly bring up her sister during her Invictus Games interview with Harry, first asking him if it made him laugh that people kept asking him if he's ready for children. "Everybody’s always asking me. I have no idea. I haven’t even got a girlfriend at the moment," Harry replied.

Jenna then followed up with, "I have a single sister, and she feels the same way. Listen, she's available. She’s going to kill me."

"We can talk maybe off air," he said with a laugh.

Harry, however, went on to marry the former Suits actress, and they are now parents to almost 3-month-old baby Archie. Meanwhile, Barbara tied the knot with screenwriter Craig Coyne last October.

