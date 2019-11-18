Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Weigh Themselves on Live TV

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb just got real on live TV!

On Monday, the Today With Hoda & Jenna hosts revealed that they plan to start intermittent fasting in an effort to "be healthy" and "improve our brain health."

The women kicked off their new venture by weighing themselves on air. After taking off their shoes and holding hands as they made their way over to the scales, the women both appeared surprised by the results -- with Hager weighing in at 171.6 and Kotb at 157.6.

"I weigh 20 pounds more than you!" Hager, who recently returned from maternity leave after giving birth in August, exclaimed following the weigh-in. "You can't even lift me!"

"Yes I can," Kotb said, before insisting that the women switch scales and try it again.

"I think it's true," Hager said. "I probably weighed more than my boyfriend in high school did."

After the second time on the scale produced virtually the same results, the women made their way back to their desks to discuss how they were feeling.

"This is why I don't really weigh myself," Hager said. "I feel a whole 171. I think I weigh twice as much as my sister. Like, two Barbaras could fit in me. It's OK."

"Do y'all know what's plugged into my Fitbit for real? One hundred and thirty pounds," Hager added. "I weigh 40 more pounds than I tell everybody I do!"

"I don't think these are right!" Kotb chimed in. "I know I weighed myself two weeks ago. I haven't eaten in a day and a half."

Back in 2017, Kotb shared her weight on Instagram, revealing that she weighed 152 pounds and was ready to "drop some lbs." Watch the video below for more on Kotb's weight loss journey.

