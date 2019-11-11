Welcome back, Jenna Bush Hager!

The 37-year-old mother of three has returned to the Today show following three months of maternity leave after the birth of her son, Henry, in early August.

"We're looking for someone named Jenna. Jenna from Texas?" co-host Hoda Kotb told the crowd outside of 30 Rock on Monday morning before Hager ran out. "Y'all, if you didn't know, Jenna Bush Hager is back from maternity leave. Today is her first day on the 10 o'clock show."

For her return to Today, the proud mom wore black-and-white polka dotted pants that she paired with a pink coat.

Kotb and Hager launched the 10 a.m. hour of the Today show together, Hoda & Jenna, shortly before Hager announced her pregnancy and Kotb announced she had adopted a second little girl and was taking a leave. The pair haven't had much of a chance to co-host the hour together since.

.@JennaBushHager got to wake up in the best way possible, with a good morning call from @HodaKotb! pic.twitter.com/lzdRIwLvOy — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 11, 2019

"I called Jenna at 4:45 this morning just to say, 'It's time! Wake up!'" Kotb, 55, quipped.

"She was my alarm this morning, and I have to say what a positive way to wake up," Hager noted.

Kotb also shared a series of pics of Hager on Instagram to celebrate her co-host's return.

"Jenna is back! swipe thru.. the jewel is at the end @hodaandjenna @jennabhager," she captioned the photos, including a funny one of Hager with a blacked out tooth.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Hager gave birth on Aug. 2, the day she left for maternity leave, and briefly returned to Today for the show's Halloween costume episode last month, dressing as Baby from Dirty Dancing.

