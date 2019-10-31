Halloween was a groovy time on Thursday's Today show and Good Morning America! The respective morning news shows had very similar cast themes this year for the holiday.

The NBC show celebrated dance, pairing up the co-hosts to show off their moves by recreating iconic characters from hit dance films, TV shows and more. And the ABC show embraced the '70s at "Studio 44" with a disco theme, remembering icons on the era.

Today kicked things off by honoring The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's iconic move, "The Carlton." Co-hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker played Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro, respectively, from the beloved sitcom.

Peter Alexander then channeled Kevin Bacon by showing off his best Footloose impressions.

Pregnant Dylan Dreyer embraced her funky side, imitating Julia Louis-Dreyfus' "The Elaine" from Seinfeld as some fellow staffers awkwardly looked on.

Teaming up like Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, Willie Geist and Jenna Bush Hager got their Dirty Dancing on, even jokingly having Geist lift up a dummy for the iconic moment. Hager returned to the show in the middle of her maternity leave after giving birth to her third child, son Hal, via C-section this past August.

"I left my baby just to be here with y'all, because I love Halloween," Hager quipped, referencing her character's name.

Leaving the movie and TV theme behind, Sheinelle Jones rocked Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation" moves. Hoda Kotb then brought down the house by dressing up like John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever and giving disco a try.

But the top spot went to Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly who got chills, they were multiplying. That's right, the two co-hosts channeled Olivia Newton John and Travolta as Sandy and Danny in the beloved musical Grease.

Things were just as lively at GMA, where Robin Roberts portrayed Donna Summer, Michael Strahan, Whit Johnson, and Gio Benitez were The Bee Gees, Lara Spencer got her Liza Minnelli on, Ginger Zee was Olivia Newton-John from her Xanadu days, Amy Roach and Sara Haines were Cher and Sonny, and Sam Champion embodied The Village People.

For more celebrity Halloween fun, watch the clip below:

