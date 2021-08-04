Jenna Dewan Clarifies Comments About Her and Channing Tatum Being Apart After Birth of Their Daughter
Jenna Dewan had a hard time after her daughter was born. While speaking on Dear Media's Dear Gabby podcast, the 40-year-old dancer-actress recalled how she and her then-husband, Channing Tatum, had to spend time apart from one another just weeks after Everly's was born in 2013.
"With Evie, because I had her in London, and I had to go back to work on an episodic TV show... in Vancouver, I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn't available to be with us for the most part," Dewan explained. "So, it was me, my doula, and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks."
"I thought, 'OK, I think I can do that. It'll be two months after and I'll have her on set,'" she added of her now 8-year-old daughter. "That was really hard because that was long hours. I did have her on set with me constantly. It was just really difficult."
The situation, Dewan said, left her with "a lot of postpartum anxiety."
"I just never stopped. You're up a couple times in the night and then you're working all day," she explained. "I was breastfeeding. I was pumping. I was without a partner. I mean, it was just craziness."
After the airing of the podcast, Dewan took to Instagram to make it clear she was not slamming Tatum.
"It's unfortunate that countless media outlets have taken an important conversation on a woman's experience with postpartum issues and pulled quotes to make it appear that I was slamming my daughter's father, something I would never do," she wrote in an Instagram Story post on Tuesday. "As two working parents, we both faced challenges at the time, but I speak only for myself and not about him."
Dewan and Tatum, who tied the knot in 2009, called it quits in 2019. In 2018, Dewan was first linked to Steve Kazee, and the pair got engaged in 2020, just months before welcoming their now 1-year-old son, Callum.
"This time around, I was so grounded," Dewan said on the podcast of welcoming Callum and the months that followed. "Even though the world was crazy, I was home and in this love nest and it was different... It was great. It was me, Steve, Callum and Evie just cuddling. It was so lovely."
