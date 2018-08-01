Jenna Jameson Shares Transformation After Losing 57 Pounds

Hard working mama!

Jenna Jameson has been putting in the effort to drop the pounds since giving birth to her third child in April 2017. The 44-year-old former adult film star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show just how much her body has changed since giving birth.

“It’s time for another #tuesdaytransformation,” she captioned the side-by-side weight loss photos. “Guys, I fit into size 6 jeans! The picture on the right, I’m wearing size 16 jeans. The fit of my clothes is catapulting me forward now, not the scale so much.”

Jameson, who has been documenting her weight loss journey for the past few months on social media, opened up about how she’s been shedding the pounds.

“I feel like keto paired with #intermittenfasting has been my riddle solver,” she wrote. “I’ve officially weaned off my poison sugar free creamer and am now drinking black coffee with stevia and coconut oil.”

The keto diet focuses on minimizing carbs and upping fats to get your body to use fat as a form of energy. Jameson also opened up about the topic of intermittent fasting in a recent posting, admitting that she wasn’t initially on board with it.

“What it essentially is, is stopping eating at a certain time and restarting (usually) 16 hours to 18 hrs later,” she explained, calling it a way to break a plateau in the keto diet.

In late July, Jameson shared more side-by-side shots, this time of her back, revealing she’s shed 57 pounds.

“On the right, I weigh 187. On the left, I’m a strong 130,” she wrote. “I was lethargic and struggled with the easiest of tasks like walking in the beach sand with Batelli. I felt slow mentally and physically. I took the pic on the right for a body positive post I was going to do and decided against it because I felt anything but f**king positive.”

